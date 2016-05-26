Rachael Okonkwo: 7 facts about the Nollywood actress as she marks her birthday

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo is a year older today, May 26, 2016.

In celebration of the fair-skinned thespian, we bring you 7 things about her you should know…

1. Rachael Okonkwo was born on May 26, 1987 in Nsukka, the capital of Enugu State.

2. She is a native of Adani in Uzo-uwani Local Government area of Enugu state. South East Nigeria.

3. The 29-year-old is a fast-rising Nollywood Actress/Singer/Dancer/Model.

4. She hit the limelight when she played Nkoli in the popular Igbo movie, ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka‘.

5. The Nkoli Nwa Nsukka star actress has earlier knocked on the doors of fame in some other popular flicks like ‘Blackberry Madness‘, ‘White Ladies‘, ‘Pinging Ladies’, ‘Open and Close’, ‘Marine Daughters’, ‘Ekaette Goes To School’ amongst others.

6. On the 20th of March, 2016, the Nollywood actress signed the dotted lines to become the brand ambassador of Rapha Juice.

7. Earlier this month, the talented role interpreter joined Music star Yemi Alade, and celebrity stylist ‘Swanky Jerry’ Ogbodo on the cover of House of Maliq magazine’s May 2016 issue.



To celebrate herself on her big day, Rachael took to her Instagram page to share these gorgeous photos.

