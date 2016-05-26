Monday , 26 December 2016
Study in the UK

Rachael Okonkwo: 7 facts about the Nollywood actress as she marks her birthday

Seyi Peters May 26, 2016

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo is a year older today, May 26, 2016.

In celebration of the fair-skinned thespian, we bring you 7 things about her you should know…

RACHAEL OKONKWO1

1. Rachael Okonkwo was born on May 26, 1987 in Nsukka, the capital of Enugu State.

2. She is a native of Adani in Uzo-uwani Local Government area of Enugu state. South East Nigeria.

3. The 29-year-old is a fast-rising Nollywood Actress/Singer/Dancer/Model.

4. She hit the limelight when she played Nkoli in the popular Igbo movie, ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka‘.

5. The Nkoli Nwa Nsukka star actress has earlier knocked on the doors of fame in some other popular flicks like ‘Blackberry Madness‘, ‘White Ladies‘, ‘Pinging Ladies’, ‘Open and Close’, ‘Marine Daughters’, ‘Ekaette Goes To School’ amongst others.

6. On the 20th of March, 2016, the Nollywood actress signed the dotted lines to become the brand ambassador of Rapha Juice.

IMG_6076

7. Earlier this month, the talented role interpreter joined Music star Yemi Alade, and celebrity stylist ‘Swanky Jerry’ Ogbodo on the cover of House of Maliq magazine’s May 2016 issue.

IMG_6075
To celebrate herself on her big day, Rachael took to her Instagram page to share these gorgeous photos.

IMG_6077

rACHAEL OKONKWO

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

klint_da_drunk_234

Klint Da Drunk Shares Family Christmas Card

Comedian Klint Da Drunk took to photo sharing site, Instagram to unveil his family Christmas …

6 comments

  1. adaeze
    August 16, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    pls i want to be an actress

    Reply
  2. OKEMINI ITUMA
    September 19, 2016 at 12:06 am

    I WANT TO AN ACTOR I WILL PERFORM WELL

    Reply
  3. OKEMINI ITUMA
    September 19, 2016 at 12:07 am

    I WANT TO BE AN ACTOR

    Reply
  4. Nawfor princess
    November 13, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    am interested in movies

    Reply
  5. Nawfor princess
    November 13, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    wow what a beautiful

    Reply
  6. chukwu nazirite Sunday
    December 26, 2016 at 11:45 am

    Am chukwu nazirite good in all a student and wish to be an actor promise never to disappoint you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946