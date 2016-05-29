We’ll Strengthen Democracy Through Legislation – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has assured Nigerians that the legislature will continue to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

In a congratulatory message to Nigerians on the celebration of Democracy Day on Sunday, May 29, Dogara noted that the milestone of 17 years uninterrupted democracy calls for sober reflection on achievements and failures as a democratic nation.

The 2015 general elections that brought the opposition party headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to power shows that our democracy has matured and come of age.

“As Nigeria faces serious economic challenges as a result of dwindling oil revenues and mismanagement of our resources, Nigerians should be hopeful and trust the capacity of the current democratically elected government to confront these problems and provide lasting solutions”.

It added: “Indeed, we should patiently await the results of the current policies and actions of government which we believe will soon begin to yield positive results.

“It is not an easy task and we are not yet there but with hardwork, commitment, dedication and patriotic zeal on the part of all Nigerians and good, accountable and corrupt- free government by leaders, our democracy will soon begin to deliver on its promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: