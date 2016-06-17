Friday , 10 November 2017

Hundreds Of Christians Convert To Islam In Delta State

According to a Twitter user by the name, Saleem Abdulqadir, 104 Christians yesterday converted to Islam  in Delta State. An obviously elated Abdulqadir, who posted the pictures revealed that the conversion took place in Delta State.

He wrote:

Total of 104 Christians accepted the light of Islam in Delta state,Nigeria. Ya Allah grant them your infinite mercy.

 

 

7 comments

  1. princevinco
    June 17, 2016 at 8:44 pm

    Point of correction, they are not Christians but church goers. as no born again Christian could ever do that. The people are nothing but religion practitioners who merely changed their religion. They did not know the truth because if they do, the truth will set them free.

    Reply
  2. clever, paul
    November 13, 2016 at 8:39 am

    anybody that lives Christianity and join another religion will absolutely go straight to hell…..Christianity is the only true religion…. by the way the bible said the road to heaven is very narrow.. but road to hell fire is very big…that’s why many people convert to Islam because worshipping GOD is not easy… it is not their fault….. I love been a Christian…. Jesus is my lord and personal savior…

    Reply
    • Demowen
      November 5, 2017 at 6:37 am

      Christianity is the only true religion? Same thing budhist say about their religion , same thing jews say about their own belief. Y’all better do good and worship the creator

      Reply
  3. Abdulganiyu Abdulwaheed O
    November 1, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    oh ya ALLAH please help them all
    and help them in ISLAM more than when they are in christenity

    Reply
  4. ABDULGANIYU ABDULWAHEED OMOLEHIN
    November 1, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    prophet MUHAMMAD (S.A.W) said
    “ISLAM will donate the world”
    (ameeeeeen)

    Reply
  5. ALIU USMAN
    November 10, 2017 at 11:58 am

    ALLAH IS GREAT, MAY ALLAH BLESS THEM ALL AND CONTINUE TO SHOW THEM THE LIGHT OF ISLAM, I AM SO HAPPY FOR GREATEST NEWS OF MY LIFE..

    Reply

