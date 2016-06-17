Hundreds Of Christians Convert To Islam In Delta State

According to a Twitter user by the name, Saleem Abdulqadir, 104 Christians yesterday converted to Islam in Delta State. An obviously elated Abdulqadir, who posted the pictures revealed that the conversion took place in Delta State.
He wrote:
Total of 104 Christians accepted the light of Islam in Delta state,Nigeria. Ya Allah grant them your infinite mercy.
Point of correction, they are not Christians but church goers. as no born again Christian could ever do that. The people are nothing but religion practitioners who merely changed their religion. They did not know the truth because if they do, the truth will set them free.
it will be a great success in your life if you also can accept islam
anybody that lives Christianity and join another religion will absolutely go straight to hell…..Christianity is the only true religion…. by the way the bible said the road to heaven is very narrow.. but road to hell fire is very big…that’s why many people convert to Islam because worshipping GOD is not easy… it is not their fault….. I love been a Christian…. Jesus is my lord and personal savior…
Christianity is the only true religion? Same thing budhist say about their religion , same thing jews say about their own belief. Y’all better do good and worship the creator
oh ya ALLAH please help them all
and help them in ISLAM more than when they are in christenity
prophet MUHAMMAD (S.A.W) said
“ISLAM will donate the world”
(ameeeeeen)
ALLAH IS GREAT, MAY ALLAH BLESS THEM ALL AND CONTINUE TO SHOW THEM THE LIGHT OF ISLAM, I AM SO HAPPY FOR GREATEST NEWS OF MY LIFE..