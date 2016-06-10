Saturday , 11 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Online News Site Gawker Files For Bankruptcy!

Femi Adesanya June 10, 2016

Founder of Gawker, Nick Denton
Founder of Gawker, Nick Denton

Gawker Media has filed for bankruptcy amid rumors that the company is up for sale. Gawker’s misfortune began when they published a s*x tape of former wrestler Hulk Hogan and his friend’s wife in 2012.

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan sued Gawker Media in a lawsuit which was sponsored by Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel. At the end of the legal proceeding, a jury awarded Hulk Hogan the staggering compensation sum of $140.1 million in March.

The company has filed for bankruptcy as its last resort to avoid paying Hulk Hogan the judgment sum even as they continue to appeal the judgment.

A Florida judge granted Gawker’s motion to postpone the $140.1 judgment on Friday morning amid reports that a bid of about $100 million had been received by the company.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Army Demotes, Imprison 2 Soldiers For Assaulting Physically Challenged Man

The Nigerian Army has demoted two soldiers, Cpl. Bature Samuel and Cpl. Abdulazeez Usman of …

4 comments

  1. Jason
    June 18, 2016 at 12:48 am

    It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared to
    textbooks, as I found this post at this website.

    Reply
  2. top fashion bloggers nyc
    August 25, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    Also, dont neglect to remain tuned to @dolcegustomalaysia on instagram for extra
    inventive recipes too!!!

    Reply
  3. koh lipe island thailand map
    September 12, 2016 at 11:11 pm

    As suggested by the knowledge desk, I went across
    the highway and booked a return ticket to Koh Lipe for THB1,200 from Adang Ferry Service.

    Reply
  4. Hotel travel
    February 11, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Hello, all is going sound here and ofcourse every one
    is sharing facts, that’s truly good, keep up writing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946