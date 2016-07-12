12 Things Buhari Govt is Doing to Revive Nigerian Economy — Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on Thursday while fielding questions from senators during her appearance before the Senate enumerated 12 policies the Buhari administration is putting in place to turn around the situation the nation’s economy. INFORMATION NIGERIA has put together the 12 policies she noted.

1. We would streamline the cost of government and improve efficiency of public service delivery across the Federal and Sub-national Governments.

2. Targeted spending on innovative social programmes and infrastructure, including social infrastructure.

3. Direct and model economic policies away from oil and towards non-oil revenues as global demand for oil decreases and supply increases

4. Focus on delivery of basic services to the Nigerian population upon which business can be built and improved standard of living can be achieved.

5. Build revenue capacity across Sub-national Governments by increasing IGRs to reduce dependence on the Federal Government.

6. Alignment of fiscal and monetary policies across medium and long-term goals. 7. Increase investor confidence in Nigeria.

8. Increased revenue mobilization and plugging of leakages.

9. Greater focus on Power, Transport, and Housing because these areas help to create wealth.

10.strengthen institutions of government across board including tackling corruption.

11. A financial sector that is strong, resilient and able to support the real economy.

12. Inclusive and sustainable growth – mobile communication, film industry, financial inclusion, among others.

