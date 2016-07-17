Former Nigerian Beauty Queen, Biola Bashorun, called to Bar

Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2006, Abiola Bashorun, was among the over two thousand law students who were called to Bar during the week.
The ex-beauty queen joined other high profile personalities that included the daughter of Nigeria’s president, Halima Buhari and 80-year-old Pius Chuka Enebeli to be qualified to argue in court on behalf of another party.
