Hon Lasun Yusuff Begins Osogbo-Ilobu Road Construction

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuff, has commenced construction of Osogbo/Ilobu/Ifon road in Osun State.

The speaker disclosed this while speaking addressing newsmen in the state capital, adding that 57-kilometer road which would cost about N2.7 billion, was among the items listed as his constituency projects.

The Ojutu bridge on the road alone would gulp N700 million out of total cost of the project, Hon Yusuff told reporters after flagging off the construction of the road and other projects in the constituency he represents at the lower chamber of the National Assembly

He also revealed other projects he would be embarking on in his constituency as he explained that he made a wide consultation with people of his constituent on which project would be relevant and beneficial to them.

According to him, he also intends to build five blocks of 32-classrooms to be located in five different schools across the Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu federal constituency at the cost of N200 million each.

“Other projects we are constructing include two dams in Osogbo and Ilobu with each costing N50 million and two 50-bed hospitals to be located in Osogbo and Ilobu with each costing N200 million, to mention but few,” he said.

