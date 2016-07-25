Friday , 5 May 2017
Qatar Airways

KEDCO Recruits 1,000 New Staff To Improve Customer Service

niyi July 25, 2016

kedco

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has employed 1,000 new staff members to be deployed to its regional offices in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

The company’s spokesman, Mohammed Kandi, on Sunday, said: “We expect the new hands to speed up our expansion efforts and shore up service delivery.

“The company has a myriad of challenges; the recruitment is part of efforts toward tackling these challenges”

While quoting the Acting Chief Corporate Services Officer of KEDCO, Mallam Balarebe Bello, as saying that the staff strength had increased from 1,064 to 2,064, he urged the workers to shun fraudulent acts, indolence and customer cruelty warning that such actions would not be taken with levity.

“All KEDCO customers, irrespective of their status, are our kings; we are in business because of them and we will not condone any unruly behaviours toward them by any staff member.”

He however, added that the ongoing reforms in the company would reposition its structures, organogram, policies, procedures and strategic plans and advised the in-coming staff to align themselves with them.


Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Dressmeoutlet.com Unveiled as Finalist for West Africa Mobile Awards 2017

Mobile West Africa has revealed the list of finalists for this year’s prestigious West Africa …

2 comments

  1. Ali sani
    January 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    praying for present change

    Reply
  2. Hauwa abubakar
    May 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Please ,When are you going to recruit again .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946