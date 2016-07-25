KEDCO Recruits 1,000 New Staff To Improve Customer Service

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has employed 1,000 new staff members to be deployed to its regional offices in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

The company’s spokesman, Mohammed Kandi, on Sunday, said: “We expect the new hands to speed up our expansion efforts and shore up service delivery.

“The company has a myriad of challenges; the recruitment is part of efforts toward tackling these challenges”

While quoting the Acting Chief Corporate Services Officer of KEDCO, Mallam Balarebe Bello, as saying that the staff strength had increased from 1,064 to 2,064, he urged the workers to shun fraudulent acts, indolence and customer cruelty warning that such actions would not be taken with levity.

“All KEDCO customers, irrespective of their status, are our kings; we are in business because of them and we will not condone any unruly behaviours toward them by any staff member.”

He however, added that the ongoing reforms in the company would reposition its structures, organogram, policies, procedures and strategic plans and advised the in-coming staff to align themselves with them.

