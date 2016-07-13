President Buhari’s children graduate from UK University

President Muhammadu Buhari’s children- Zahrah and Yusuf have graduated from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.
Their proud mother Aisha Buhari and her sisters were there to celebrate with them.
Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here!
MMM is a global mutual aid community. MMM is social financial donation exchange network.MMM is a million & million community of people who have agreed to willingly extend financial helping hands to each other via donation.
MMM is not a bank, An investment opportunity, a business but simply a community of people helping each other financially.
MMM gives you 30% of whatever money you invest in just 30 days of investing.
Dont let lack of cash spoil your Christmas, register now by contacting ‘[email protected]…
Add us on WhatsApp +2348131278064
good to hear that very very interesting.