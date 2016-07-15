Friday , 5 May 2017
Qatar Airways

Read Vice President’s Beautiful Message To Wife On Her Birthday

niyi July 15, 2016

Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo celebrated his wife, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo’s birthday on Friday via his official Twitter handle.

Prof Osinbajo posted collage of pictures of his pretty wife accompanied with a wonderful message captioned: “At my side. My support. My wings.
Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, Oludolapo.”


Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Dressmeoutlet.com Unveiled as Finalist for West Africa Mobile Awards 2017

Mobile West Africa has revealed the list of finalists for this year’s prestigious West Africa …

One comment

  1. Osabiya,Nathaniel Olanrewaju
    May 5, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Compliments @gudevenin,Her. Ex cellency,Mrs. Olubukola Osinbajo. We are praying 4 d President @4 ur gudself,4 more grace,mercy,gud health @wonderful protectn of God.But,u @H.E.VP. Shld endeavou r 2 go on fervent prayers,fastin @Virgil,in any RCCG Church-out of ur comfort zone,Ma.I can now sleep,after deliverin my message

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946