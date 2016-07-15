Read Vice President’s Beautiful Message To Wife On Her Birthday

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo celebrated his wife, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo’s birthday on Friday via his official Twitter handle.
Prof Osinbajo posted collage of pictures of his pretty wife accompanied with a wonderful message captioned: “At my side. My support. My wings.
Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, Oludolapo.”
At my side. My support. My wings.
Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, Oludolapo. pic.twitter.com/0zErSr9YbV
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 15, 2016
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Compliments @gudevenin,Her. Ex cellency,Mrs. Olubukola Osinbajo. We are praying 4 d President @4 ur gudself,4 more grace,mercy,gud health @wonderful protectn of God.But,u @H.E.VP. Shld endeavou r 2 go on fervent prayers,fastin @Virgil,in any RCCG Church-out of ur comfort zone,Ma.I can now sleep,after deliverin my message