Read Vice President’s Beautiful Message To Wife On Her Birthday

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo celebrated his wife, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo’s birthday on Friday via his official Twitter handle.

Prof Osinbajo posted collage of pictures of his pretty wife accompanied with a wonderful message captioned: “At my side. My support. My wings.

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, Oludolapo.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: