6 Fragrance Hacks That Will Make You Smell Fantastic All Day

Ever wondered why your perfume does not last long? There are specfic ways of making you smell nice all day. I have tried these tips, and trust me they work well. INFORMATION NIGERIA hereby bring you 6 ways to make your fragrance last all day.

1. Stop keeping your perfumes and colognes in the bathroom

Ever wondered why your bottle starts to lose its smell before it is even half way gone? Well, the excessive light, heat, and humidity found in your bathroom break down fragrance’s potency. Instead, put your perfume in a cool, dry area away from windows to keep them smelling divine.

2. Rub on some Vaseline

In order to keep your sprayed scent lasting longer, apply a little bit of Vaseline where you’d like the perfume to stick. When your skin is dry, it is difficult for your fragrance to last. Rubbing a dab of Vasaline on your skin before you spritz will moisturize your skin and help you smell better longer.

3. Don’t rub your wrists together

If you spray your wrists with perfume and then rub them together in a semi-speedy motion, you are forcing the top notes to vanish, essentially cutting the length of time it will last in half. Resist the urge to rub your wrists for a longer lasting scent.

4. Spray in 5 essential areas

Your wrists, neck, elbows, ear and knee are the best places to apply a fragrance because they are the warmest areas on your body. These areas will help the scent to linger and last.

5. Hair fragrances do exist

Instead of spraying your hairbrush with perfume and then brushing your hair (which is effective) consider purchasing a hair scent that is designed to make your hairsmell amazing.

6. Touch ups your scent

For fragrance all day long, spray two cotton swabs and stick them in a plastic bag. Bringing this around for small touch ups is much easier than hauling around the whole perfume bottle in your purse.

