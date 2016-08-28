(Advice Needed): He Is A Divorcee, Can I Marry Him?

Dear INFORMATION NIGERIA,

I am 21 years old and i am currently in my second year in a Nigerian university. I am currently dating a 40 year old man. We love each other so much and he has asked me to marry him. We got engaged last month. The issue delaying the marriage rite is that he has once been married with two kids. His ex wife left their matrimonial home, when he found out she cheated. I am scared of going into the marriage because they are not legally divorced. She has failed to apper in court on several occasions. My man wants us to get married next two months. Im confused. Please advice.

