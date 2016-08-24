Bastian Schweinsteiger Will Stay At Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger says Manchester United will be his last club in Europe and he “will be ready if the team needs me”.

The midfielder, 32, played 31 games last season but has trained alone and with the under-21s since Jose Mourinho took over as manager.

Schweinsteiger retired from international football after Euro 2016.

“I want to thank the fans for the amazing support over recent weeks,” the German wrote on Twitter.

Schweinsteiger signed a three-year contract in July 2015 under former United manager Louis van Gaal.

A knee injury suffered on international duty in March ended his 2015-16 league season, but he recovered to play five out of Germany’s six Euro 2016 games including the semi-final defeat by hosts France.

His treatment at United under Mourinho prompted Slovenian world players’ union member Dejan Stefanovic to claim the Portuguese was “bullying” the German.

However, Mourinho has since received an apology for the comments, which were described as “totally inappropriate” by the League Managers’ Association.

Under the Portuguese, United have signed Paul Pogba for a world-record £89m, having also completed the transfers of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Eric Bailly.

Speaking earlier this month, Mourinho said of Schweinsteiger’s club situation: “What is happening is what is happening in every club in the world. The manager decides his squad and chooses a certain number of players to face the season.”

Source:BBC

