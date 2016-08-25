Funke Akindele & JJC Exchange Vows In Secret Wedding In London

In Nollywood, it’s hard to keep your day-to-day life private, let alone a big event. However, August 24, Funke Akindele managed to pull off the ultimate trick: keeping her wedding to UK based singer, JJC Skillz secret.

As you read, the pair are the latest celebrity couple to exchange vows without being caught.

According to sources, Funke Akindele popularly called Jenifa walked down the aisle with her lover of many months, Abdul Rasheed Bello (better known as Skillz) at a registry in London (United Kingdom).

READ: Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz’ Wedding Confirmed By Freeze

What started with the actress flaunting her two ring bands earlier on Snapchat, and speculations that the duo might be up to something finally came to light that they indeed got married.

But, because both have been previously married, they decided to tied the knot in secret and out of the prying eyes of Nigerians, added another source.

A colleague of the actress also told our correspondent that, the couple opted for a secret wedding after observing from a distance how rumour mongers almost ruined the wedding of Seyi Tinubu to Layal Holm by exposing their dirty secrets just days to their wedding.

Recall, Funke Akindele was once married to Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, a property developer in the city of Lagos, while Skillz has four children from three women, and also didn’t enjoy his previous relationships.

The newly wed reportedly got engaged back in February after dating for about a while. Reports of a secret wedding first surfaced in May but neither JJC nor Funke Akindele confirmed the report.

JJC’s Mother Prays For Funke Akindele To Have Kids For Her Son

Earlier in the day, thousands of fans including industry colleagues and new beau, Mr. Skillz took to social media to celebrate Funke’s 39th birthday.



The U.K based singer took to his Instagram page to post several pictures of his sweetheart and best friend, Funke Akindele with a heart-warming caption which says: “Happy birthday @funkejenifaakindele aka FAB. Many happy returns, may all your days be filled with love and happiness. You’ll find peace in your home, work, body and soul. You’ll never lack. Health and wealth is your potion. Long life and prosperity. Stay blessed my best friend.”

The “FAB” nickname is believed to be an acronym for the newly married Funke- Funke Akindele Bello with Bello being JJC’s surname.

The excited birthday girl responded saying, “Thanks my love. God bless us”.

She went further to reveal her first 39th birthday gift from her man in a picture she posted on her snapchat handle with the caption: “Birthday gift came early from le boo. Love you.”

Funke has been in the industry for the best part of a decade but has recently become a household name thanks to her smash-hit movie Jenifa and other leading roles she has acted.

Meanwhile her producer beau has also spent some time in front of the spotlight with chart-topping singles and performances.

Congratulations to both the Akindele and Bello families, coming together in such a romantic, no-one-needs-to-know-but-us fashion!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: