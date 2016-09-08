Saturday , 4 March 2017
BREAKING: INEC Postpones Edo Election

Deolu September 8, 2016

The Independent National Electoral Commission has agreed to shift the Edo State governorship election by two weeks.

The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening.

A national commissioner at the commission said the  Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, and other national officials of the commission are planning to address a press conference shortly.

Source: Punch

