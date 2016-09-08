BREAKING: INEC Postpones Edo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has agreed to shift the Edo State governorship election by two weeks.

The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening.

A national commissioner at the commission said the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, and other national officials of the commission are planning to address a press conference shortly.

Source: Punch

