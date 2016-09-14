Saturday , 11 February 2017
Qatar Airways

EFCC Declares Ex-Gov. Shema Wanted

daniel September 14, 2016

efcc-shemaThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has declared the immediate past Katsina State Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Shema wanted.

The commission, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren, said it declared the former governor wanted after he ignored several invitations since December 1, 2015 when the first invitation was extended to him.

SEE ALSO: I Served Katsina Credibly, Not Afraid Of Probe – Ex-Gov. Shema

Mr. Shema, who was governor of Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s state between 2007 and 2015, is wanted in connection with a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, inflation of contracts, abuse of office, diversion of funds and embezzlement running into billions of naira.

The statement said anyone with useful information as to the former governor’s whereabouts should contact any of its offices located in Abuja, Kano, Gombe, Lagos, Ibadan, Maiduguri, Enugu and Port Harcourt.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Army Demotes, Imprison 2 Soldiers For Assaulting Physically Challenged Man

The Nigerian Army has demoted two soldiers, Cpl. Bature Samuel and Cpl. Abdulazeez Usman of …

2 comments

  1. Nupen
    September 15, 2016 at 8:26 am

    Wow, one by one EFCC we get them all

    Reply
  2. Goodness
    February 11, 2017 at 8:34 am

    They should track him down. It’ll be easy as long as he’s still in Nigeria.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946