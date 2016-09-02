Girl Who Masturbated With Fanta Bottle Commits Suicide In South Africa

According to the deceased’s boyfriend,a 21-year-old girl from Mpumalanga was left with no option but to take her own life after a video of her mastur_bating found its way to the social media without her knowledge.
The boyfriend added that the girl (name withheld) was shocked to learn of the video’s virality on Facebook after one of her friends alerted her to search a certain Facebook group where the video was being circulated.
”She called me in the wee hours of Wednesday and I could feel that she was emotionally charged as I also knew that she was someone who was not talkative”,said her friend,who only identified herself as Zodwa.
According to further investigations it is said she recorded herself mast_urbating with a Fanta bottle and she was doing it for fun.All hell broke loose when she thought she was sending the video via WhatsApp to her loyal friend who has the identical name with her ex-boyfriend and she later discovered that she had mistakenly sent the controversial video to her ex-boyfriend,who quickly posted the video on Facebook.
The ex-boyfriend who is suspected to have leaked the controversial 4 minute video is said to be on the run since the relatives of the deceased are baying for his blood.
Efforts to get a comment from the deceased’s parents were fruitless as they flatly denied commenting on the saga,citing that they are still mourning their loved one
Source: Live Monitor
because of DAT na wa she take her life, u kill anybody, this life wey dey sweet like, a lot of people have don worst Dan this and dey still leaving u go take ur life. shy make I knw too vex for u b.s u don die. na your stupid ex na him cause am
All her action were under the influence of the devil whom she chose to listen to. Period
Very bad of her
She’s very stupid to have kept her ex-boyfriend. An ex is an ex, once it’s over it is over, so y did she still keep his number? Could it be that she was cheating on her loyal boyfriend? Ladies have issues.
That’s why it is inevitably necessary to repent. A Christian is not a Sinner. And a Sinner is not a Christian.
yes ooo pastor pls tel them
So touching! We are talking about civilization and this is what the world is turning to. He found masturbation “fun”. Crazy. Is she a porn star? Parents please keep watchful eyes on your children.
She went too far. Life has no spare. No matter d level of disgrace she was passing tru, she should have endured. Time heals every thing, no matter d magnitude.
I don’t blame you because you are an ignorant….. you have never complain why Israel and U.S.A does…????? don’t be too self centered….. because you hate Islam on social justice
It’s never to late for Allah to forgive. We are praying that Maheedah will repent and tow God’s way before her end. Nigerians please pray for her.
Quite ludicrous and unreasonable of her. No matter what one has done, go back to God, he would forgive, she just wasted her body and soul.
hmmm this