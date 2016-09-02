Girl Who Masturbated With Fanta Bottle Commits Suicide In South Africa

According to the deceased’s boyfriend,a 21-year-old girl from Mpumalanga was left with no option but to take her own life after a video of her mastur_bating found its way to the social media without her knowledge.

The boyfriend added that the girl (name withheld) was shocked to learn of the video’s virality on Facebook after one of her friends alerted her to search a certain Facebook group where the video was being circulated.

”She called me in the wee hours of Wednesday and I could feel that she was emotionally charged as I also knew that she was someone who was not talkative”,said her friend,who only identified herself as Zodwa.

According to further investigations it is said she recorded herself mast_urbating with a Fanta bottle and she was doing it for fun.All hell broke loose when she thought she was sending the video via WhatsApp to her loyal friend who has the identical name with her ex-boyfriend and she later discovered that she had mistakenly sent the controversial video to her ex-boyfriend,who quickly posted the video on Facebook.

The ex-boyfriend who is suspected to have leaked the controversial 4 minute video is said to be on the run since the relatives of the deceased are baying for his blood.

Efforts to get a comment from the deceased’s parents were fruitless as they flatly denied commenting on the saga,citing that they are still mourning their loved one

Source: Live Monitor

