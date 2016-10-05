Saturday , 31 December 2016
(ADVICE NEEDED): Help! My Husbands Says I'm Nagging, so How Can I Express Myself Better?

October 5, 2016

My husband and I are going through some things, and I do not know what to do. We argue on a regular basis because both of us feel invalidated. I often tell my husband that he does not listen to me, and he tells me the same thing.

To be honest, I grew up in a house where my three older brothers would shut me down, so I never really learned how to communicate well. I never felt like I had a voice growing up. Now that I am an adult, I do not hesitate to express my thoughts.

I try very hard to keep communication open with my husband, but our marriage is suffering. I thought it was good to tell people how you feel, especially people close to you. I am lost for words and do not know how to get through to my husband.

He criticizes me for nagging and not understanding him. I love him to death, but we are not getting along. What can I do to improve my communication with my husband?

Thanks

2 comments

  1. Kokose
    October 5, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    Always write him with pen and in paper for him

  2. Banita
    December 30, 2016 at 5:10 pm

    My hubby is very responsible .He plans a lot for future.But dont know ,and no interest in party , outtings .He is boring .We both work .we are financial ok n can afford some family outtings n picnic but he Is never interested.its alys me who makes such plan.should I change for him.Forget abt all tge enjoyment n support him in his plans.I do support him.I have changed for him.but with each year he has become more serious.we are in late 30 .married for almost 12 years.

