(ADVICE NEEDED): Help! My Husbands Says I’m Nagging, so How Can I Express Myself Better?

My husband and I are going through some things, and I do not know what to do. We argue on a regular basis because both of us feel invalidated. I often tell my husband that he does not listen to me, and he tells me the same thing.

To be honest, I grew up in a house where my three older brothers would shut me down, so I never really learned how to communicate well. I never felt like I had a voice growing up. Now that I am an adult, I do not hesitate to express my thoughts.

I try very hard to keep communication open with my husband, but our marriage is suffering. I thought it was good to tell people how you feel, especially people close to you. I am lost for words and do not know how to get through to my husband.

He criticizes me for nagging and not understanding him. I love him to death, but we are not getting along. What can I do to improve my communication with my husband?

Thanks

