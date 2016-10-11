Gov Bello Hints At Stopping Payment Of WAEC/NECO Fees Over Poor Performance

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has said that the government would cease to pay for prospective student’s WAEC And NECO examination fees due to the continued mass failures.

The governor revealed this yesterday while on an inspection visit at the Justice Idris Legbo Government Secondary School, Kutigi.

“As it is now, majority of the students are not coming out with good results at the end of both SSCE examination,” he said.

“Instead of throwing away N800 million on examination fees without any corresponding results, this same money could as well be channeled to renovation of schools, provision of learning equipment and rehabilitation of teachers’ quarters to make them more comfortable to put in their best in teaching.”

However, Bello has assured the students that his administration will clear the debt of N500 million owed to both WAEC and NECO for the last examinations and effect the released of the students affected by it.

