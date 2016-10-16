Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ex-wife, Anita Marries European Lover

New report from Dawntodusk.com says Pastor Anita Oyakhilome, the former wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, has remarried.

According to the report, instead of the normal Anita Ebhodaghe that she uses, the mother-of-two was said to have added another last name when she introduced herself on October 3, 2016, as Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer.

Read the report below:

There are strong indications that the ex-wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Anita, has remarried. It was reported that on the 3rd October 2016, Pastor Anita introduced ‘Schafer’ to her maiden name as she authored her latest article ‘A Simple Prayer’ as Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer. “From all indications, Pastor Anita has remarried. Here is why Dawn-To-Dusk News can report this authoritatively. Pastor Anita runs an online Christian portal {www.pastoranita.org which is linked to her verified Facebook page} where she writes articles on different subjects. She APPROVES all comments that are published on her website {see the screenshot}.

The confirmation of her marriage was revealed in one of the approved comments on Wednesday, 12th October 2016 where the writer Frau Glauben {who attended the ceremony} said, “Congratulations Pastor Anita for your new name. We wish you all the best as you begin a new chapter in your life as you have moved on to the glory of God. Old things are passed away, behold all things have become new. It was such a beautiful ceremony. We are so excited for you and your family. We Rejoice with you, Pastor Anita Schafer. God bless you Ma.

