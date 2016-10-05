World Teachers’ Day: President Buhari Remembers His Primary School Teacher

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined people all over the world to mark the World Teachers’ Day.

On Twitter where #WorldTeachersDay is the top trend, the President remembered one of his primary school teachers, Kasimu Zangon-Daura.

On this #WorldTeachersDay I remember Kasimu Adamu Zangon-Daura, my Junior Primary School Teacher. Who is the first Teacher you remember? — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 5, 2016

Like the President, many other Nigerians took to the social media to pay tribute to teachers.

https://twitter.com/remirex/status/783676325836025857

https://twitter.com/BBOG_Nigeria/status/783604649702088704

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/783587435859079168

Amid the celebration, however, many people expressed concerns about the welfare of teachers in the country. While some noted that their contributions were not truly valued, others stressed that they were underpaid and owed salaries with many of them living in penury.

https://twitter.com/teelashe/status/783680065561296896

October 5 was proclaimed the World Teachers’ Day by UNESCO in 1994.

The organisation explains that it celebrates the great step made for teachers on 5 October 1966, when a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris adopted the UNESCO/International Labour Organisation recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

UNESCO, which is marking the day with a special event in Paris, has called on people all over the world to celebrate the day “by generating awareness about teacher issues, by ensuring that teacher respect is part of the natural order of things”.

Source: Punch

