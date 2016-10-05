World Teachers’ Day: President Buhari Remembers His Primary School Teacher

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined people all over the world to mark the World Teachers’ Day.
On Twitter where #WorldTeachersDay is the top trend, the President remembered one of his primary school teachers, Kasimu Zangon-Daura.
Like the President, many other Nigerians took to the social media to pay tribute to teachers.
October 5 was proclaimed the World Teachers’ Day by UNESCO in 1994.
The organisation explains that it celebrates the great step made for teachers on 5 October 1966, when a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris adopted the UNESCO/International Labour Organisation recommendation concerning the status of teachers.
UNESCO, which is marking the day with a special event in Paris, has called on people all over the world to celebrate the day “by generating awareness about teacher issues, by ensuring that teacher respect is part of the natural order of things”.
Source: Punch
