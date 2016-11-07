7-year Old Boy Lynched In Lagos For Stealing Garri

A 7-year old boy was reportedly lynched in the Badagry area of Lagos for attempting to steal garri from a trader’s shop.

It is unclear why the Nigerian Police did not respond to the situation. Jungle justice is fairly common in many Nigerian cities, where the sense that the system cannot provide justice compels mobs to mete out immediate ‘justice’.

The most famous mob killing in Nigeria till date was the killing of four University students in the town of Aluu, Rivers state.

Update: Police Say Boy Burnt To Death In Lagos Stole Phones, See the details.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: