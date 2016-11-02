FG To Sanction Principals For Students’ Poor Performance

The Federal Ministry of Education has directed principals of the 104 unity colleges to intensify efforts toward standing out as flagships in the nation’s education sector.

Ben Goong, the Deputy Director (Media), disclosed the ministry’s directive in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr. Goong said that the ministry had set targets for the principals to shore up academic performance in their respective colleges.

He said that the directive became necessary in view of the huge investments government was making on the colleges and the education sector in general in recent times.

“Henceforth, targets are being set for the unity colleges across the country.

“The targets will be in terms of each college’s performances in major external examinations, such as WASSCE (WAEC), SSCE (NECO), UTME (JAMB), NABTEB and other related examinations,” Mr. Goong said.

According to him, beginning from the 2016/2017 academic session, principals of unity schools whose students post outstanding performances in external examinations will be rewarded.

“Those colleges whose students fail to live up to the desired expectation will equally be sanctioned,” Mr. Goong said.

He added that so far, the Federal Science and Technical College, FSTC, Yaba, had distinguished itself in various academic competitions within and outside the country.

The deputy director added that the FSTC had remained the flagship of unity colleges across the country.

According to Mr. Goong, the school has won several laurels in various competitions in recent times and posted spectacular performances in external examinations.

Source: NAN

