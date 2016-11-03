JAMB To 2017 UTME Candidates: Familiarize Yourselves With Pin Vending Policy

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will adopt “pin vending” for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), advising intending candidates to get familiar with the new approach.

The Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos that JAMB would no longer use scratch cards.

“Candidates, wishing to sit for the 2017 examination, should start getting themselves familiar with the newly adopted process of pin vending by the board.

“We must make ourselves open to change like it is obtained in other climes.

“We are no longer going back to the use of scratch card; that method is outdated.

“Candidates wishing to register for the examination will just make online payment and get a pin with which they can upload their data.

“This new pin vending will be accessible through the options of web payment, ATM issued cards like Visa, Verve, and Master card, online Quick Teller, mobile application and Bank Branch case/card”.

Dr. Benjamin assured that JAMB was working hard to redress all challenges experienced by candidates during its 2016 UTME as it was preparing for the 2017 diet.

He said all hands were on deck to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the examination across the country.

“Preparations are on to ensure that all the technical hitches that manifested in the 2016 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) do not arise again”, he said.

