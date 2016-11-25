John Mikel Obi Hints At Chelsea Exit In January

The captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles, Mikel Obi has hinted at the possibility of leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window. Mikel Obi, who has been linked with Chinese Super League club, Shanghai SIPG is yet to play a game for the Blues this season even as he has denied rumors of a rift with the head coach, Antonio Conte.

The midfielder has one year left on his contract and club sources have said he will not be offered a contract extension. The 31-year-old midfielder said, “I will keep doing my best and ready for when called up upon,” he said. “We will see what happens in January.”

“I have never been a guy who made excuses in life, I never shy away from my responsibilities,”

I have to keep training hard and make sure I change the manager’s mind. I have been professional, I train and work everyday with the team and I hope one day I will get to play.

“I have written my name in the history of this football club and I have won loads of trophies. I have played close to 400 game and have no single regret.

“I still want to win more and help the team. Players move on in life but I am relaxed about January. I will speak to the club find the best solution.”

