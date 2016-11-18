Sunday , 29 January 2017
Olamide Announces Release Date For 6th Studio Album, ‘The Glory’

Seyi Peters November 18, 2016

YBNL boss, Olamide has announced the released date for his highly anticipated 6th studio album titled, ‘The Glory’.

the-glory-olamide

The rapper revealed this via Instagram. He wrote;

“#TheGlory … drops on 26th of December the #OLIC3 day …. sorry for the wait … this is dedicated to the Day1 fans , Rap Music .. #TheGlory #StreetTape 📸 @emilynkanga – designed by @pheelzonthebeat”.

The album will become Olamide’s 5th album in 5 years and is a follow up to the highly succesful Eyan Mayweather which was released last year.

One comment

  1. Bookunmie
    January 28, 2017 at 1:25 am

    THis Album right here is the best album ever made by Olamide. It has been on repeat since last year on my playlist.

