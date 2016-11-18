Olamide Announces Release Date For 6th Studio Album, ‘The Glory’

YBNL boss, Olamide has announced the released date for his highly anticipated 6th studio album titled, ‘The Glory’.

The rapper revealed this via Instagram. He wrote;

“#TheGlory … drops on 26th of December the #OLIC3 day …. sorry for the wait … this is dedicated to the Day1 fans , Rap Music .. #TheGlory #StreetTape 📸 @emilynkanga – designed by @pheelzonthebeat”.

The album will become Olamide’s 5th album in 5 years and is a follow up to the highly succesful Eyan Mayweather which was released last year.

