Switzerland Seizes 11 Cars owned by Equatorial Guinea President’s Son, Teodorin Obiang

***Cars seized include 3 Ferraris & a Limited Edition Car worth $2.8 million

Eleven luxury vehicles and sports cars belonging to the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president have been seized in Geneva as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption, authorities said last week.

The cars belonging to Teodorin Obiang were confiscated Monday, November 1, in the freight zone at Geneva’s airport, Henri Della Casa, a spokesman for the Geneva prosecutor’s office, said.

L’Hebdo magazine reported on its Web site that the vehicles included a Bugatti Veyron valued at 2 million euros ($2.2 million), and a Swedish-made Koenigsegg One:1. Koenigsegg spokesman Steven Wade said only seven of those models have been produced at a base price of $2.8 million.

Vincent Derouand, another spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, provided a list of the seized vehicles that also included at least three Ferraris, a McLaren P1, and an Aston Martin One77.

Obiang is facing a preliminary investigation in Switzerland in connection with a case in neighboring France, where he faces trial for alleged misspending of public funds.

Culled: ABC

