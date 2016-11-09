Switzerland Seizes 11 Cars owned by Equatorial Guinea President’s Son, Teodorin Obiang

***Cars seized include 3 Ferraris & a Limited Edition Car worth $2.8 million
Eleven luxury vehicles and sports cars belonging to the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president have been seized in Geneva as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption, authorities said last week.
The cars belonging to Teodorin Obiang were confiscated Monday, November 1, in the freight zone at Geneva’s airport, Henri Della Casa, a spokesman for the Geneva prosecutor’s office, said.
L’Hebdo magazine reported on its Web site that the vehicles included a Bugatti Veyron valued at 2 million euros ($2.2 million), and a Swedish-made Koenigsegg One:1. Koenigsegg spokesman Steven Wade said only seven of those models have been produced at a base price of $2.8 million.
Vincent Derouand, another spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, provided a list of the seized vehicles that also included at least three Ferraris, a McLaren P1, and an Aston Martin One77.
Obiang is facing a preliminary investigation in Switzerland in connection with a case in neighboring France, where he faces trial for alleged misspending of public funds.
Culled: ABC
He should learn from the President of Uruguay Vanity upon vanity all is vanity.
That man called the President of Guinea and his son their own is too much, how can the son own such expensive cars when the masses are dying of hunger,the swiss govt should not take it likely with him.
This is foolishness in its optimum. Such expensive cares doesn’t change his background as African and will even expose his foolishness to the west……how can an African head of states son be using such expensive cars in a country where so many go to bed empty?… I times it looks to me as if truely Africans are stupid.
wait patiently for your time for in due season you all shall reap a bounty harvest
It is the true trademark of a African leadership. What a shame
what a selfish man.