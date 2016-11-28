Wilfried Zahra Dumps England National Team For Ivory Coast

24-year-old Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha has submitted a formal request to world football governing body, FIFA to switch allegiance from England to Ivory Coast.

The winger was born in Abidjan but grew up in England and has already played three friendly matches for the Three Lions. According to FIFA rules, as long as he has only played friendly matches for England, he is allowed to switch.

Zaha will now be eligible to play for Ivory Coast in the 2017 African Cup of Nations which begins on January 14, 2017. Crystal Palace manager, Alan Pardew hinted that Zaha was “pushed” into the change as a result of “frustration” over not getting a call up to the England team.

