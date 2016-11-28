Sunday , 8 January 2017
Wilfried Zahra Dumps England National Team For Ivory Coast

Femi Adesanya November 28, 2016

24-year-old Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha has submitted a formal request to world football governing body, FIFA to switch allegiance from England to Ivory Coast.

The winger was born in Abidjan but grew up in England and has already played three friendly matches for the Three Lions. According to FIFA rules, as long as he has only played friendly matches for England, he is allowed to switch.

Zaha will now be eligible to play for Ivory Coast in the 2017 African Cup of Nations which begins on January 14, 2017. Crystal Palace manager, Alan Pardew hinted that Zaha was “pushed” into the change as a result of “frustration” over not getting a call up to the England team.

 

One comment

  1. mewo
    January 5, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    frustration indeed

    Reply

