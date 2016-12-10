10 Reasons to Never Give Up on Love

Take it from a single woman; love is hard. You put yourself out there day after day, person after person and all you want is the perfect fairytale romance you see in the movies. It can’t be that difficult to find, right?

It actually can be and the urge to give up on all love and lead a loveless life is all too easy. But don’t give in. Without love, the world just doesn’t feel right. If you still need a little more encouragement, take a look at these 10 reasons why it’s essential to maintain hope and stay open to love- no matter what.

1. There is someone reaching out to you right now

In the quest for perfect romantic love, it is easy to overlook the love of friends, family and those around us. When you are tempted to throw in the towel, take a second to reflect on all the love in your life; it should only take a minute to realize you have it in abundance.

2. Love is greater than fear

The fear of putting ourselves out there and being hurt or rejected is sometimes overpowering, but love is the greatest emotion of all time. Fear may feel like the better option (rather than choosing to love and maybe get hurt) but that is just a façade. Don’t give up dreams.

3. We were made to love

No matter what else you believe, you must believe that humans were created to love. We search for love, we long for it and we do our best to give it to those around us. As much as you may want, you can’t give up on something that is innate to who you are.

4. You must love yourself

If you truly love yourself, you will love love. You may think life will be easier and more fun when you find the man of your dreams, but before you can fully love another, you must be comfortable with yourself. You must adore yourself, you must know your own worth and you must love yourself.

5. Love is greater than romance

Don’t get hung up on the lack of flowers and chocolates in your life. Love should be appreciated for its depth of caring and timelessness, not for the romantic gestures that make you feel momentarily special.

6. Only love can heal a broken heart

The answer to a broken heart is not to swear off all love…because only love can make you whole again. That love will more than likely come from those closest to you, not a random knight in shining armor. Find and appreciate the love you have in your life to heal your heart.

7. Your true love is out there

I know it doesn’t feel like it, but he is out there. He is going through the same process as you. He is putting himself out there, getting hurt and struggling to pick himself back up again. When you both learn to love yourselves and commit to loving someone else just as unconditionally, then you will find each other. But until then, remember…

8. Love has its own timetable

Try as you might, you will never be able to control love. It will come when you least expect it and sometimes leaves when you feel you need it most. But rest assured; love will always be there in the end to lift you up, even if it’s not in the form you hoped for.

9. All good things in life require work

Love, just like everything else in life, requires work. It is hard work to put yourself out there time after time, but without the work there will be no reward.

10. Love will never give up on you

You can shun love and push it away as much as you want, but no matter where life takes you, love will always be there. It will be there when you don’t want it, when you don’t expect it and it will be there to lift you up when you feel you can’t take one more step.

All is not fair in love and war, but I promise you, if you choose to maintain hope in love, you will be happy.

