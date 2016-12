If you have ever told anyone “i love you”😍, and they gave you the following responses, know that they are not saying they love you back….

1. “Why?”

2. “Are you kidding?”

3. “You’re not too bad, yourself.”

4. “Thank you”

5. “I’m sorry”

6. “I know”

7. “Thats nice”

8. “Then what?”

9. “But you are like a friend to me”

10. “Alright”

