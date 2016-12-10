10 Tips For Healthy Holiday Eating

According to and as shared by familyshare.com, it is possible to get through the holidays without gaining weight or being mad at yourself in January. To do that, consider these ten tips for healthy holiday eating:

1. Eat what you love and leave what you like

You don’t have to eat everything that is put in front of you. Make careful choices and stick with the foods you enjoy most. Don’t select foods that aren’t your favorite just because they are there.

2. Go to gatherings to gather, not to eat

Focus on enjoying those you are with, not the food.

3. Choose wisely

Fill your plate with 80 percent healthy foods, and save the other 20 percent for dessert or treats.

4. Skip the punch and eat the cake

You’ll likely enjoy eating your calories more than drinking them.

5. Don’t save up for later

It doesn’t make sense to starve all day because you have a party that night. You will likely end up consuming more because you are so hungry. Eat light, but don’t skip meals.

6. And especially, don’t skip breakfast

It really is the most important meal of the day since it fuels your body as you start the day.

7. Pack the snacks

Keep healthy snack choices available when you’re on the run so you don’t overeat at mealtimes.

8. Follow the three-bite rule

People seem to mostly enjoy the first and last bites of what they eat, so put a bite in between and call it good after three.

9. Don’t skimp on sleep

Being tired and cranky won’t be good for anyone during the holidays.

10. Drink water

Staying hydrated during the hustle and bustle will help you feel your best and will also help you not feel so hungry when you get to the table.

