10-Year Old Indian Girl Set Ablaze For Resisting Rape

A ten-year-old Indian schoolgirl has survived after she was set ablaze by two men who attempted to rape her. She was playing just outside her house when both men tried to lure her away with candy which she refused.

She was then forcefully taken to an abandoned location in the village where the two men attempted to rape her. The men then set her on fire and threw her into an abandoned well after she resisted and tried to escape.

She suffered burns to 60 percent of her body and was lucky that passers-by heard her cry from within the abandoned well.

The two men who attempted to rape her are reportedly on the run.

