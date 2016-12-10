Sunday , 8 January 2017
Study in the UK

10-Year Old Indian Girl Set Ablaze For Resisting Rape

Femi Adesanya 4 weeks ago

A ten-year-old Indian schoolgirl has survived after she was set ablaze by two men who attempted to rape her. She was playing just outside her house when both men tried to lure her away with candy which she refused.

She was then forcefully taken to an abandoned location in the village where the two men attempted to rape her. The men then set her on fire and threw her into an abandoned well after she resisted and tried to escape.

She suffered burns to 60 percent of her body and was lucky that passers-by heard her cry from within the abandoned well.

The two men who attempted to rape her are reportedly on the run.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

mmm-ghana-696x322

Ghana’s Central Bank Moves Swiftly Against MMM

Ghana’s Central Bank has given a strong indication it will deal swiftly with the operations …

One comment

  1. Monica
    January 6, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Wickedness of the highest order.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946