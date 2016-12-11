11 Children Killed As Bus Runs Into Muslim Procession In Gombe

Eleven children were killed when a bus driver lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into a Muslim procession marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in northern Nigeria, police said Wednesday.

The accident Tuesday in Malam Sidi village in Gombe state was due to a brake failure, said police spokesman Ahmed Usman.

“A total of 11 children died in the incident while 17 others were seriously injured,” Usman told AFP.

He said the victims were aged between 11 and 15, prompting an angry mob to descend on the bus driver and beat him to death.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, he added.

Muslims in northern Nigeria celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with month-long religious gatherings and street processions.

Nigeria is almost evenly divided between a mainly-Muslim north and predominantly Christian south.

Source: Vanguard

