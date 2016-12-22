22 Actions That Tells Your Spouse You Want More Sex

Husbands and wives, has your bedroom activity fizzled? Perhaps you want more intimacy in your relationship but you just don’t know how to ask for it. Or perhaps the words just never seem to come out right.

You don’t want to make your spouse uncomfortable, but you realize the lack of intimacy isn’t healthy for your marriage.

There are some other options that can quickly rekindle your romance and get you and your partner back to “hot and heavy” real quick. Because actions speak louder than words, here are some actions that will send the message you need more intimacy with your spouse.

1. Look desirable when you come to bed

2. Make sure your hygiene is on point!Flirt with your spouse more often

3. Make your partner feel desirableUse your body language to say “I want you”

4. Remove distractions (i.e. clear clutter and send kids to the babysitter)

5. Massage back, neck, feet, booty, legs etc.Kiss those special spots on your spouse’s body

6. Prepare a candlelit meal for two

7. Make your bedroom an escape from the madness of everyday life (i.e. aim to keep cellphones, computers and work talk out of the bedroom)

8. Strategically place erotic books for your spouse to find

9. Send some sexy and naughty photos or text messages to your spouse

10. Help relieve your spouse’s stress by listening

11. Manage your household responsibilities so your spouse isn’t stressing over them

12. Be romantic according to your spouse’s standards

13. Pull out those O’Jays and Isley Brothers CDs

14. Understand what turns your spouse on and do that frequently

15. Wash your spouse’s hair or soak their feet

16. Be approachable, kind and fun to be around

17. Minimize the nitpicking and nagging

18. Stock up on your supply of body oils, lingerie and edible undies

19. Date your spouse like you mean it, often

20. Unwind, relax and be playful around your spouse

21. Make intimacy pleasurable and less like a chore for your spouseS

22. Spend as much time as you can being naked around your spouse

Of course, nothing says I’d like more sex than actually saying you’d like more sex. The truth is sex can be an awkward topic to discuss with a spouse. If you’re not sure how to come right out and ask for more, try a few of these actions.

Remember, intimacy is necessary for a marriage. It should never feel like a chore but something both partners can get excited about sharing with one another.

BMWK

