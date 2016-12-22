22-yr-old Man Stabbed Dead Over N50 Loaf Of Bread

A 22-year-old man was, Tuesday, stabbed to death by a new military recruit over a N50 loaf of local bread known as Madiga, at Ozizebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The incident was said to have triggered violence in the area, leading to the burning of three houses.

The victim, an indigene of Opuama in the same council, was identified as Princewill.

According to community sources, the recruit, identified as Ayibakare Oguo, 26, stabbed the deceased following a fight.

The source said: “The accused, Ayibakare, was alleged to have beaten up the younger sister of the deceased over N50 Madiga he bought on credit.

“In anger, the deceased went to him to inquire why his sister was beaten up. A fight ensued and that was how the deceased was stabbed to death.”

At the state Assembly

Confirming the development on the floor of the House of Assembly, the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 2, Mr. Monday Obolo, said the killing of the 22-year-old man has led to a reprisal attack and the burning of three houses.

According to Obolo, though the chiefs and elders are trying to resolve the matter, angry youths from Opuama invaded the alleged killer’s community and set houses ablaze.

Obolo, who received unanimous support from members of the House, called on security agencies in the state to deploy troops to the area to avoid total breakdown of law and order.

Source: Vanguard

