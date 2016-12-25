25 Ways She Expresses That She Loves You Without Saying A Word

In case you’re in doubt, here are 25 things a woman does when she loves you, besides just saying the words.

1. When she’s squeezing your hand.

2. When she just looks at you and doesn’t say anything at all.

3. When she invents a million silly pet names for you.

4. When she likes all of your posts.

5. When she tries to win over your cats.

6. When she isn’t scared to cry in front of you.

7. When she goes out of her comfort zone to try something you love.

8. When she texts you to tell you about her lunch.

9. When she sends you a makeup-free selfie.

10. When she cooks for you.

11. When she rolls her eyes at you.

12. When she loses her temper.

14. When she tugs your ear lobes.

15. When she names your pet.

16. When she misses you like crazy.

17. When she asks you for what she needs.

18. When she trusts you with her heart.

19. When she expects you to tell her the truth.

20. When she farts in front of you AND jokes about it.

21. When she buys you gift

22. When she reminds you to take your medicine.

23. When she runs out of things to say and doesn’t force the conversation.

24. When she wraps her arms around you and makes you swear that you will never let her go.

