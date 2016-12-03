These 3 Foods Do Not Make You Sleep At Night

Ditch these late night foods if you want to catch some zzz’s!

1. Dump out the french fries, chicken wings & chips!

Their high-fat content disrupts late night digestion throwing off sleep cycles. Instead… eat grilled chicken breast and baked potato for dinner.

2. Don’t indulge on dark chocolate passed the afternoon

Yes, it’s healthy for the heart… but the darker the chocolate the more sleep disturbing caffeine it contains. Instead… snack on it for breakfast or as a mid-morning snack!

3. Skip the sausage at dinner

Cured meats contain an amino acid that produces a brain stimulant which makes you feel more awake. Instead… eat turkey breast or non-cured turkey sausage so you don’t have to count sheep!

Knowmore.tv

