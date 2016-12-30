30-Year Old Woman Beheaded In Afghanistan For Entering A Market Without Her Husband

A provincial governor in Afghanistan has confirmed that a 30-year old woman was beheaded in the remote village of Latti in Sar-e-Pul province, after she went to a city market without her husband or any male escort. The village of Latti is under Taliban control and the Governor disclosed that the armed men who murdered her are Taliban fighters.

Under Taliban rules, women are not allowed to visit public places without being accompanied by a close male relative. Although her identity has not been revealed, officials say that she went to the market alone because her husband is in Iraq and they have no children.

The Taliban have denied any involvement in the incident and no arrests have been made.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: