5 Effective Ways To Prevent Breast Sagging Post Pregnancy

The process of sagging of your breasts begins right from the time you get pregnant. Keep these few pointers in mind on how to prevent breast from sagging after pregnancy:

1. Wear A Bra That Gives Good Support To Your Breasts And Around It:

A good supportive bra is something you must buy. Choose a bra that is the correct fit. Often, you may not know what your correct bra size is and wear a smaller or bigger one instead. Ask for help at the lingerie counter to understand what bra size and cup size is ideal for you. The right cup size will ensure your breasts are not spilling out. Go for wider straps and look for a support band around the bottom of your breasts. If the bra fits you well your chest will get the right support.

2. Do Not Gain Excess Weight:

You will gain weight when you are pregnant, and it is essential too. The idea is to watch how much weight you are gaining. You should put on weight between 25 and 35 pounds through the course of your pregnancy. If you were underweight before getting pregnant, you might need to put on more weight. Your doctor will be the best person to tell you the ideal amount of weight you need to gain.

3. Exercise Regularly:

Once your doctor gives permission to proceed, you should continue to exercise on a regular basis. It will check the weight gain and keep you fit through the pregnancy. You can go for simple exercises like walking or practice yoga. If you have been swimming earlier, check with your doctor if it is okay for you to continue.

4. Keep Your Skin Moisturized:

Make sure you regularly moisturize your skin, especially your breasts. It will help your skin remain supple and get back in shape after all the stretching that happens during pregnancy. You can try out special creams and moisturizers that are available for use during pregnancy. You can even use your regular skin care cream or lotion.

5. Go Slow While Losing Weight:

Once you have had your baby and are planning to lose weight, go slow about it. You may want to lose all the weight at once, or as fast as you can. However, it can result in your breast sagging further. Try to lose the weight slowly and steadily. It will give your skin the time it needs to adapt to the changes.

Unlike what you may have heard your breasts do not sag because of breastfeeding your baby. The process of sagging starts much before your baby arrives. Keep these tips in mind to help your breasts remain supple and shapely. Enjoy your breastfeeding moments with your little one and bid adieu to your sagging woes.

