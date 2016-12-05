5 Mistakes A Pregnant Woman Should Avoid

Being pregnant for nine months is no joke, even if it isn’t your first rodeo. Apart from the excitement and happiness of having a baby, there are difficulties as well. We don’t mean to burst your bubble; we’re just trying to be realistic. Many pregnant women, or those who are planning a pregnancy, are unaware of problems that may crop up. So, if you want to be aware of the common mistakes pregnant women make, then please keep reading! After all, these problems can be avoided with the right information.

1. Eating for two:

This is possibly one of the most common pregnancy mistakes. When people tell you that you have to eat for two, or if this is how you’re justifying your appetite – don’t! It’s a mistake that almost every pregnant woman makes. Your baby is still developing, which means you shouldn’t eat double the amount you, a fully-grown adult, already eats. For a woman, the approximate calorie intake lies in-between 1800 to 2000. As you can see, your little one most certainly don’t need so much. To provide your baby enough nutrition, all you need is to increase your calorie intake by 300. Keep in mind that if you gain too much weight during pregnancy, there could be risks of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and a medically advised C-section during delivery. This could also result in postpartum health problems.

2. Insufficient sleep:

Doctors say that around 6 hours of sleep for adults is good enough. However, when you’re pregnant, this should increase as you will experience many hormonal and physical changes, along with exhaustion. If you get enough sleep, your body will be fit enough to go through a strenuous labor. Research suggests that “Women who sleep well and stay out of stress take less time to deliver the child. They also experience less labor pain than those who are overstressed and have less or disturbed sleep.” That being said, you must also exercise, which brings us to the next point.

3. Not exercising:

Exercising is extremely important for your body because it prepares you for the exhausting and painful journey of labor. If you don’t exercise, you can really harm your body. We’re not trying to scare you; we’re trying to highlight the importance of being fit. Exercise helps reduce stress hormones, boost circulation, and prepare your body for labor and delivery. Exercise also boosts fetal growth and development. Some women may think that their daily chores are good enough to keep active, but you’re wrong. Ensure you exercise, but remember to speak to your doctor or trainer so you know how much, what kind of, and how long you should exercise for.

4. Information overload:

Let’s face it; once the cat is out of the bag, everyone will give you every piece of information and advice they have about pregnancy. Not only that, you will be reading baby books, pregnancy books, searching the Internet for answers, and who knows what else, and that is the problem. Don’t go out of your way to get extra information, especially before taking a decision. We suggest you consult your gynecologist first because you don’t want to self-diagnose (a rather common mistake) and you most certainly do not want to stress out even more!

5. Why choose a C-section?

Some women think that because a normal delivery equates to unbearable labor pain, they should choose a c-section. This is a huge mistake because one is not easier than the other by any means. You have to take a pick depending on what SUITS you best and what the doctors recommend. In fact, having a c-section is more painful in the long run, it has a longer period of recovery, and you may have difficulties in feeding your baby.

Momjunctions

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: