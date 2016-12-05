5 Of Our Best Dressed Celebs At The 2016 Headies

The 2016 Headies has come and gone but one thing’s for sure, some of our celebrities served their best looks and slayed while some others fell hand.

Here are five of our best dressed celebrities who graced the event

1. Falz & Adesua Etomi

The hosts for the Headies, Falz and Adesua did not disappoint as they made a stunning pair in their exquisite outfits. Falz looked every bit the quintessential gentleman while Adesua looked as cute as a button

2. Simi

Simi kept it simple and stunning in this wedding dress

3. Ric Hassani

No one is sure if Ric Hassani has ever had a bad outfit day. If you compiled lists like this from events all year round, Ric might just be the only male artist who would make all the lists.

His style is impeccable

4. Sheyi Shay

Seyi Shay barely sneaks into this list because she went with an altogether different look than what we’re used to and though not everyone will agree, she sort of pulls it off.

5. Flavor

Since we’re sneaking people in, might as well just sneak in Flavor for the culture

