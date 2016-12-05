5 Tips for Great Morning Sex

Having sex first thing in the morning does more than put a smile on your face—it boosts your health, your looks, and your relationship. Here are 5 ways to have great sex in the morning…..

GIVE HIM A SEXY WAKE-UP CALL

Set your alarm to play soft music, and as soon as you’re roused, quietly slip out of your pj’s. Then try this trick: If he’s lying on his back, place your hands on his thighs with your thumbs pointing toward his genitals. Move your thumbs in a slow, firm circular motion, two inches in diameter. According to the ancient teachings of acupuncture, rubbing this thin-skinned area will get the blood flowing straight to his nether regions. Well, isn’t that convenient, since that’s where you’re headed next!

GET FRESH

Sneaking off to the bathroom to brush your teeth can do more than ward off dragon breath. Not only will your kisses be minty, but the menthol in your toothpaste can give your guy a tingly thrill during oral sex. Focus on the head of his penis and his scrotal skin, two nerve-rich areas. Just note: It takes a few minutes for the effects of menthol to work, so be patient—he may not feel it at first.

ENJOY THE VIEW

Part of what makes morning sex so deliciously primal is that, in the light of day, it’s difficult to hide your so-called flaws. So let your insecurities take a backseat to pure, unadulterated pleasure, and instead of covering up under the blankets, throw them off so you can both get a visual thrill.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NATURE

Your guy’s body is hardwired to want sex first thing in the a.m. (hello, morning wood!). “While he sleeps, the testosterone he’ll use for the upcoming day accumulates. From the time he wakes up, he has a three-hour window when he’s brimming with peak levels. Don’t let them go to waste: Hop aboard his primed body for some girl-on-top action.

BOOST YOUR ANIMAL LUST

As soon as you’re awake, snuggle up to your guy and take a whiff. Because he hasn’t showered yet, you’ll feel extra turned on by his au naturel scent. A man’s musky underarm odor is a proven libido booster. Really, you can’t make this stuff up!

womenshealthmag

