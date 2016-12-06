6 bad habits of good friends

Your friends are your strength. Your confidants. Your unconditional support. But sometimes all of that love can get you both in hot water. Here are six ways your good friends can cause you trouble:

1. They always stick up for you

Even when you’re wrong, your best mates will back you up. This is a wonderful trait to seek in a friend. Support is priceless. But it can also spell distress in the long term. Someone who is always on your side won’t tell you where you can grow. They won’t help you see the errors in your judgment. And they can’t be objective and impartial when cooler heads need to prevail.

2. They protect you from outside opinions

Feeling the sting of other people’s negative judgments and personal attacks is something no one enjoys. But sometimes getting outside perspective can have its constructive benefits. Good friends will often shield you from what others think. So, you’re less likely to be exposed to different outlooks and able to broaden your horizon.

3. They bend the truth to protect your feelings

A good friend never wants to hurt you. But sometimes they can hurt themselves, others and you by not being completely honest. A gal pal may leave out critical information that may leave you in tears. Or your best friend could fib to keep you from flying into a rage. While the intentions are good, ultimately the outcome is bad. You can’t make a good decision with bad information.

4. They don’t let you know when you’re hurting them

Good friends can keep their feelings pent up until things boil over. Sometimes your friends will swallow whatever trespass they feel to keep from rocking the boat or starting an argument. But things will inevitably erupt into a much bigger fight over a seemingly small offense. This will leave you feeling confused and them feeling justified in their tirade.

5. They keep your secrets when they shouldn’t

A good friend will help you hide bad things in your life. Whether you’re involved in bad behaviors that harm yourself or others, a good friend is likely to help you get away with it. They may simultaneously try to talk you out of whatever you’re doing, or whatever dangerous situation you’ve gotten yourself into. But their loyalty lies with you, and it shouldn’t always.

6. They forgive too easily

When you’ve done something wrong to your best friends they can be quick to put water under the bridge. Good friends may not explain how hurt they were, or what exactly it was that hurt them so much. Forgiveness is a virtue. But forgiving too easily doesn’t teach you what you did wrong and discourage you from doing it again. Prolonging the pain of having a strained relationship, or losing that friend altogether for a little while, can encourage caution and extra care going forward.

Good friends are hard to find. And when you find great ones, hold on tight. But remember, what makes someone a loyal ally can also rob you of your self-awareness. Pick friends who support you fully but also alert you to your blind spots.

