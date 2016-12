The Matabeleland North Provincial Affair minister, Cain Mathema married his 23 year-old lover, Bathabetsoe Nare in a colourful wedding at the Southerton Comfort Lodge in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Mr Mathema has been married twice, having reportedly left his first wife in 2009 to marry his maid. Sources say he met Nare in 2014 after he left his second wife and eventually married her on December 22.

