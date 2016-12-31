72-Year-Old Man Nabbed Exhuming Human Corpse In Osun

A 72-year-old man, Idris Ajao, has been arrested by the police in Osun state for being in possession of a human skull.

He was nabbed in the process of exhuming one of the corpses buried in the cemetery at about 8pm on Thursday.

He said he had perfected plans to transport the human part to Iwo.

Ajao, who claims to be a bricklayer, was paraded before newsmen by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mrs. Folasade Odoro on Friday.

In his confession, he said, “A herbalist by the name, Tajudeen Jawesola, me to exhume skulls from graves in a cemetery in return for N10,000.

“It was Jawesola that asked me to get the human skull for him.

“Everybody knows Jawesola to be a herbalist and he wanted to use the human skull to do his work.

“He said he would give me N10, 000. I should not have listened to him. It was a big mistake,” he said, blaming his act on the devil.

The PPRO said efforts were on to apprehend the said herbalist and upon completion of interrogation, the suspects will be prosecuted.

Source: Dailypost

