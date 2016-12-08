8 Ways You Can Easily Seduce Your Husband Daily

Marriage is a journey full of ups and downs. And, as time passes, both the partners become busy in their respective careers. With this, the spark in a couple’s relationship seems to disappear and they soon turn into the usual boring everyday couple where the sex life takes a back seat. But, do you know simple gestures can reignite the lost spark and can refresh your relationship, bringing you two closer to each other.

So, all you lovely ladies, we get you simple ways in which you can re-energise your relationship with your husband by seducing him every day and making him more interested in you. Read on to know!

#1. The magic of touch

Yes, a gesture as simple as a touch can make your man go crazy. Gently swaying your hands on his shoulders or thighs or simply holding hands while making an intense eye contact, or purposely bumping into him every time you cross paths will leave him the hint you intend for him to catch.

#2. Kiss off guard

Now who wouldn’t get turned on by that? Kiss him suddenly while you are talking about something or while he is watching TV, etc. and just take him by surprise. The surprise kiss has the ability to even wake him up from deep slumber and then, your wish is his command!

#3. Love messages

Sending him a text message saying you love him or miss him or some naughty jokes you share between the two of you can brighten up his stressful day at work. This would even make him come to you as early as possible.

#4. Initiate romance

It is not only your husband’s duty to initiate romance every time. Cut him some slack and make his day by initiating it yourself. You can plan a bath tub date with candles and bubble bath or a romantic night out for just the two of you.

#5. Look gorgeous and dress up more often

Not just when you have to go out for a party, but otherwise also try to make the effort to dress up for him. Guys like their wives to look stunning and sexy. Wear makeup, get out of your pajamas and wear some fitted jeans. Dress up without any reason!

#6. Be there for him emotionally

Men don’t show it that often, but they too are emotionally weak. They are less expressive and shy to cry. So, just understand when he is going through a low phase, professionally or personally, and just be there to lend your shoulder to him during this. Your concern towards him will make him more into and devoted towards you.

#7. Make his favourite meal for him

They say that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. So, going by this popular belief, cook him a delicious meal by taking his help in the kitchen and playing around with each other as you cook.

#8. Tease him while you are out

When they know they can’t have it, they want it even more. Yes, that is the psyche all men have in common. So, why not make use of it. Tease him, touch him and try to seduce him while you are out. You won’t even believe what effect it will have on him, but it will surely be in your favour.

Bollywoodshaadis.com

