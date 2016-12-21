Actress Juliana Olayode covers GemWoman Magazine’s December Issue

Juliana Olayode aka “Toyo Baby” is the cover star for gemWOMAN Magazine’s December issue.
The actress speaks on her career, role in popular TV series Jenifa’s Diaries and sexual purity in the latest edition of the magazine.
