Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

Actress Juliana Olayode covers GemWoman Magazine’s December Issue

Seyi Peters 23 hours ago

Juliana Olayode aka “Toyo Baby” is the cover star for gemWOMAN Magazine’s December issue.

toyo-baby-600x734

The actress speaks on her career, role in popular TV series Jenifa’s Diaries and sexual purity in the latest edition of the magazine.

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

wana-sambo-adesua-etomi_-ben_5786_13_bellanaija

Wana Sambo releases 2017 Holiday Collection featuring Actress Adesua Etomi

Multiple award winning actress, Adesua Etomi is the celebrity model for Wana Sambo’s #WSHolidayEdit 2017 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946