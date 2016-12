Agbani Darego Proves She’s Queen of the Bikini While on Vacation in Bali

Agbani Darego took a break from attending A-list events and promoting her clothing line to reestablish her rightful reign as Queen of Bikinis while vacationing in Bali.

The former Miss World has been vacationing in Bali while simultaneously flooding our Instagram feeds with endless photos of her fun moments in the Indonesian island known for its forested volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs.

See more photos from her holiday below.

