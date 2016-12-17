Alexis Sánchez Demands Arsenal Repay Their Confidence With New Contract

Alexis Sánchez is the latest Arsenal player whose future at the club now hangs in doubt after the player’s agent demanded a new contract.
The Chilean has been Arsenal’s most influential player this season, thriving in a new Number 9 position as the Gunners look like genuine title contenders.
There are reports that a Chinese club has put a mouth watering £400,000 over week offer on the table for the striker. Sánchez is currently the second highest paid player at Arsenal, earning £130,000 a week, only behind Mesut Ozil who earns £140,000.
“I love it here”, Sanchez said about his future midweek “(it)doesn’t really depend on me so much as it does the club, if they want to show confidence in me”.
