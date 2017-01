29-year-old former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey got a jarring return to the UFC after she was knocked out just 48 seconds into her first fight in 13 months. She lost to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in Las Vegas in what was staged to be a comeback following her first career loss to Holly Holm a year ago.

By the measure of comebacks, this was as bad as it gets!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: